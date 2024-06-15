Short Interest in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Declines By 25.9%

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the May 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 656,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.23. 476,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,211. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.62 and a twelve month high of $37.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 254.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PECO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 46.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PECO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

