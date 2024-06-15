Short Interest in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Declines By 25.9%

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the May 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 656,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.23. 476,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,211. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.62 and a twelve month high of $37.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 254.35%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on PECO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.43.
View Our Latest Stock Report on PECO
About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.
