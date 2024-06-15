Short Interest in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Decreases By 19.7%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the May 15th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Pyxis Tankers Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PXS stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.95. 86,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,410. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Pyxis Tankers has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.57.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Pyxis Tankers had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 69.59%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector worldwide. The company operates through Tanker Vessels and Dry-Bulk Vessels segments. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

