Short Interest in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Grows By 29.6%

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the May 15th total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Sanofi

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNY. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Sanofi Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.25. 3,797,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,849. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $55.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.478 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 74.37%.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

