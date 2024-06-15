Short Interest in Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF) Increases By 19.3%

Signal Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGNLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the May 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS SGNLF remained flat at C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,566. Signal Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.06 and a 12-month high of C$0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Signal Gold Inc operates as a gold development and exploration company in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Goldboro Gold project covering an area of 27, 200 hectares situated to the 175 kilometers northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia. It also owns a Tilt Cove Gold and copper project that covers an area of approximately 19, 450 hectares located within the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland.

