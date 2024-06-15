Short Interest in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Declines By 17.5%

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the May 15th total of 40,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on SAMG shares. Singular Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Institutional Trading of Silvercrest Asset Management Group

In other Silvercrest Asset Management Group news, major shareholder Path Smaller Companies Fu Long purchased 5,112 shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $76,935.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 940,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,159,009.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 16.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAMG. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the first quarter worth $63,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the first quarter worth $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of SAMG stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,001. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average of $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $206.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.85. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $23.20.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $30.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Further Reading

