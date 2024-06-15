Short Interest in Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Expands By 148.1%

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 148.1% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sonova Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SONVY traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.24. 8,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,376. Sonova has a one year low of $45.54 and a one year high of $66.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.12 and its 200-day moving average is $61.65.

Get Sonova alerts:

Sonova Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.5687 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.