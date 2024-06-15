Short Interest in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Grows By 136.7%

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 136.7% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Gate City Capital Management, purchased 7,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $173,602.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 412,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,143,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Strattec Security by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Strattec Security in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Strattec Security by 6.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 209,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares in the last quarter. 68.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRT traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.24. 36,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,760. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.29. Strattec Security has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $30.34.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. Strattec Security had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $140.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Strattec Security will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

