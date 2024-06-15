Short Interest in SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURGW) Rises By 48.0%

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURGW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 48.0% from the May 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
SurgePays Stock Performance
SURGW stock remained flat at $0.51 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,919. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.49. SurgePays has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $4.49.
SurgePays Company Profile
