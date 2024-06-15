Short Interest in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Grows By 19.0%

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the May 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days.
SYNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.67.
NASDAQ:SYNA traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.95. The stock had a trading volume of 243,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,285. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $73.38 and a 12 month high of $121.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.52.
Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.17 million. Synaptics had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. Synaptics’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
