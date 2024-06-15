Short Interest in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Grows By 19.0%

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the May 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.67.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synaptics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Synaptics Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Synaptics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 39.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,124,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,579,000 after purchasing an additional 317,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYNA traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.95. The stock had a trading volume of 243,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,285. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $73.38 and a 12 month high of $121.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.52.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.17 million. Synaptics had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. Synaptics’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.