Short Interest in Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF) Declines By 28.8%

Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the May 15th total of 132,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Tongdao Liepin Group Price Performance
Shares of TGDLF stock remained flat at $0.45 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76. Tongdao Liepin Group has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.45.
Tongdao Liepin Group Company Profile
