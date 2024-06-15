Short Interest in Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF) Declines By 28.8%

Tongdao Liepin Group (OTCMKTS:TGDLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the May 15th total of 132,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Tongdao Liepin Group Price Performance

Shares of TGDLF stock remained flat at $0.45 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76. Tongdao Liepin Group has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.45.

Tongdao Liepin Group Company Profile

Tongdao Liepin Group, an investment holding company, provides talent acquisition services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Liepin, a talent acquisition platform, which offers online recruitment services for headhunters, business users, and individual users. It also operates Duomian, an intelligent recruitment management SaaS that meets the enterprises' recruitment needs for talent management, scientific screening, AI efficiency enhancment, etc.

