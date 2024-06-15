Short Interest in Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Decreases By 35.0%

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,400 shares, a decline of 35.0% from the May 15th total of 262,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:TBABF remained flat at $35.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.72. Trelleborg AB has a 1 year low of $30.62 and a 1 year high of $35.10.

Trelleborg AB (publ) provides engineered polymer solutions for seal, damp, and protect critical applications worldwide. The company offers antivibration solutions; automotive boots and noise damping; bearings and bushings; engineered coated fabrics; engineered molded parts; fenders, docking, and mooring; floatover; and fluid handling solutions.

