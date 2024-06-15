Short Interest in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Decreases By 16.7%

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the May 15th total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 813,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Urban Edge Properties
Institutional Trading of Urban Edge Properties
Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance
UE traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.93. 1,890,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,947. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $14.13 and a 1-year high of $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.30.
Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 63.27% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $109.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.
About Urban Edge Properties
Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.
See Also
