Short Interest in Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Expands By 97.9%

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 97.9% from the May 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Vext Science Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of Vext Science stock traded down C$0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.17. 57,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,606. Vext Science has a 1-year low of C$0.15 and a 1-year high of C$0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.21.
Vext Science Company Profile
