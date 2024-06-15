Short Interest in Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Expands By 97.9%

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a growth of 97.9% from the May 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vext Science Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Vext Science stock traded down C$0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.17. 57,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,606. Vext Science has a 1-year low of C$0.15 and a 1-year high of C$0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.21.

Vext Science Company Profile

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

