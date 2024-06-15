Short Interest in VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Expands By 28.0%

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the May 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VPR Brands Price Performance

VPRB traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.10. 120,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,622. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17. VPR Brands has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.23.

Get VPR Brands alerts:

VPR Brands (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter.

About VPR Brands

VPR Brands, LP operates in the electronic cigarette, electronic cigar, personal vaporizer, and pocket lighter industry in the United States. The company designs, markets, and distributes a line of pocket lighters under the DISSIM brand; vaporizers for essential oils, concentrates, and dry herbs under the HoneyStick brand; cannabidiol products under the Goldline brand; and electronic cigarettes and vaporizers under the KRAVE brand; and e-liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VPR Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VPR Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.