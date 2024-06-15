Short Interest in Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Drops By 18.9%

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the May 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 425,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Wallbox from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Wallbox
Wallbox Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wallbox
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter valued at $8,923,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 9.8% during the third quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 175,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 15,721 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Wallbox by 25.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 29,794 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Wallbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.94% of the company’s stock.
Wallbox Company Profile
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East and Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, Pulsar Plus Socket, Pulsar Max, and Pulsar Pro, an AC smart chargers for home and shared spaces; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks; as well as Wallbox ABL eM4 Single and Twin chargers and eMC3 charging pole.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wallbox
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.