Short Interest in Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Drops By 18.9%

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the May 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 425,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Wallbox from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th.

NYSE:WBX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.31. 220,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,056. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Wallbox has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $5.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wallbox during the fourth quarter valued at $8,923,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wallbox by 9.8% during the third quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 175,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 15,721 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Wallbox by 25.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 29,794 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in Wallbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.94% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East and Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, Pulsar Plus Socket, Pulsar Max, and Pulsar Pro, an AC smart chargers for home and shared spaces; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks; as well as Wallbox ABL eM4 Single and Twin chargers and eMC3 charging pole.

