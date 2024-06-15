Short Interest in Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Rises By 19.9%

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,628,100 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the May 15th total of 8,861,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,125.9 days.

Wharf Real Estate Investment Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WRFRF traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,636. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $5.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23.

About Wharf Real Estate Investment

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, owns, and operates properties and hotels in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company operates through four segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, Hotel, and Investment segments.

