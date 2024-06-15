Short Interest in Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Rises By 19.9%

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,628,100 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the May 15th total of 8,861,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,125.9 days.
Wharf Real Estate Investment Stock Performance
OTCMKTS WRFRF traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,636. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $5.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.23.
About Wharf Real Estate Investment
