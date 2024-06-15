Short Interest in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Rises By 20.3%

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the May 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 817,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

WH stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $72.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.60 and its 200 day moving average is $76.00. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $65.54 and a 1 year high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

In related news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $280,618.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,030.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total value of $276,393.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total transaction of $280,618.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,030.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,933 shares of company stock worth $15,130,227 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,984,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 67.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 85.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 146.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,943,000 after purchasing an additional 178,948 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

