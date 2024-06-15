Shurgard Self Storage Ltd (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Short Interest Down 28.8% in May

Shurgard Self Storage Ltd (OTCMKTS:SSSAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,100 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the May 15th total of 164,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,171.0 days.

Shurgard Self Storage Price Performance

SSSAF stock remained flat at $45.00 during midday trading on Friday. Shurgard Self Storage has a 12 month low of $42.16 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.95.

Shurgard Self Storage Company Profile

Shurgard Self Storage Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

