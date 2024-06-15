Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 210.4% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $4,310,000. Sunpointe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $1,342,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Argus raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $941,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $96,762,423.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $941,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,762,423.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 372,446 shares of company stock worth $44,478,193. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.36. The stock had a trading volume of 14,028,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,898,166. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.49 and its 200-day moving average is $101.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $144.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

