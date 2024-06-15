Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,434 Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,051,000 after acquiring an additional 333,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,573,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,770,000 after buying an additional 107,816 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,105,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,846,000 after buying an additional 605,741 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 815,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,619,000 after buying an additional 505,706 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 440,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,313,000 after buying an additional 91,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDGL. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $349.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.17.
Insider Buying and Selling at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
In other news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.48, for a total value of $2,832,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,529.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard S. Levy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.48, for a total transaction of $2,832,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,529.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,021 shares of company stock valued at $36,959,547. Insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $277.59. 418,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of -0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $229.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.28. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $299.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 9.39.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.06) by ($1.32). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -27.62 earnings per share for the current year.
About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.
