Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

BAC opened at $39.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $306.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average of $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.19.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

