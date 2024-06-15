Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Makes New $393,000 Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,355 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,324 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 9,047 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 104,357 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after buying an additional 19,501 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 147,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after buying an additional 17,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,693,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.97. 7,087,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,051,114. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.41 and its 200-day moving average is $103.91. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $182.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

