Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,670 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $178.37 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.83 and a 52 week high of $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.30.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,254.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $3,347,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,310,191 shares in the company, valued at $343,710,216.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,254.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,958 shares of company stock worth $25,805,853 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

