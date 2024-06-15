Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Takes $272,000 Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 7,265.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 72,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 71,201 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Upstart

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 2,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $76,783.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,046.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $30,424.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,490.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 2,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $76,783.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,662,046.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 199,610 shares of company stock worth $5,455,273. 18.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upstart Price Performance

Shares of Upstart stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.39. 4,503,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,322,747. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.84 and a 1-year high of $72.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.20.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 27.89% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. The business had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.82 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

