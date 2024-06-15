Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Takes Position in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 42,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,176,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,992,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 403,449 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $768,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AUTL. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Autolus Therapeutics Price Performance

AUTL opened at $4.50 on Friday. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $7.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average is $5.35.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

