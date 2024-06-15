Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Takes Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average is $15.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GFI

Gold Fields Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.