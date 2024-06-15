Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Short Interest Up 152.8% in May

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 526,600 shares, a growth of 152.8% from the May 15th total of 208,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,316.5 days.

Signify Stock Performance

SFFYF stock remained flat at $27.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.49. Signify has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $33.05.

About Signify

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. Its LED, systems and services are used for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

