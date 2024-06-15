Silvaco Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SVCO) Quiet Period To End on June 18th

Silvaco Group’s (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, June 18th. Silvaco Group had issued 6,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 9th. The total size of the offering was $114,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During Silvaco Group’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SVCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Silvaco Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Silvaco Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Silvaco Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Silvaco Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Silvaco Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silvaco Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get Silvaco Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Silvaco Group

Silvaco Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Silvaco Group Company Profile

Shares of SVCO stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. Silvaco Group has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $21.59.

(Get Free Report)

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silvaco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvaco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.