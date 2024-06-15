Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC) Short Interest Down 32.2% in May

Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the May 15th total of 17,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Silver Spike Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSIC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.85. 24,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,040. The company has a market cap of $73.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. Silver Spike Investment has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $11.89.

Get Silver Spike Investment alerts:

Silver Spike Investment (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. Silver Spike Investment had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 44.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silver Spike Investment will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silver Spike Investment Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silver Spike Investment

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. Silver Spike Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 114.94%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Silver Spike Investment stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Silver Spike Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

About Silver Spike Investment

(Get Free Report)

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Spike Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Spike Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.