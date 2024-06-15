Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Short Interest Up 44.0% in May

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the May 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Slam Price Performance
NASDAQ SLAM traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $11.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,475. Slam has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $11.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.56 million, a PE ratio of 100.73 and a beta of 0.01.
Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Slam
Slam Company Profile
Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Slam
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What is a Dividend King?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.