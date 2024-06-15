Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM) Short Interest Up 44.0% in May

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the May 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ SLAM traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $11.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,475. Slam has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $11.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.56 million, a PE ratio of 100.73 and a beta of 0.01.

Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Slam during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Flow State Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Slam by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 83,500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slam during the third quarter worth approximately $2,695,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Slam by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 276,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 55,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in Slam by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 284,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 56,150 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

