SLC Agrícola (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Shares Down 8.6%

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 8.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.19. Approximately 2,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 19,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

SLC Agrícola Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.04.

SLC Agrícola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.1288 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from SLC Agrícola’s previous dividend of $0.01. SLC Agrícola’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

SLC Agrícola Company Profile

SLC Agrícola SA produces and sells agricultural products in Brazil and internationally. The company cultivates soybean, corn, cotton, wheat, seed corn, popcorn corn, mung beans, and brachiaria crops, as well as produces and markets seeds and seedlings, including soybean, wheat, and cotton seeds. In addition, the company is involved in the cattle raising business; acquiring and developing land for agriculture; property rental; and agro-industrial activities of industrialization of sugar cane, alcohol, and related derivatives, as well as reception, cleaning, drying, and storing of cereals.

