SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92 – Get Free Report) rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €45.26 ($48.67) and last traded at €44.76 ($48.13). Approximately 142,354 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 110,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at €43.54 ($46.82).

SMA Solar Technology Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €48.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of €52.06.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

