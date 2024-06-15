Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) EVP Sells $70,608.72 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $70,608.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 756,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,829,157.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Christian Kleinerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Tuesday, June 4th, Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $2,057,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $241,725.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total value of $234,570.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Christian Kleinerman sold 12,636 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total value of $1,987,895.52.

On Thursday, March 14th, Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.94, for a total transaction of $242,910.00.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $127.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.28. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $124.69 and a one year high of $237.72. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.43 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter worth $30,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on SNOW

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.