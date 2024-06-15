Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Short Interest Update

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the May 15th total of 13,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Socket Mobile Stock Performance

Shares of SCKT remained flat at $1.16 during trading on Friday. 15,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,865. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.83. Socket Mobile has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $1.59.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter.

Socket Mobile Company Profile

Socket Mobile, Inc provides data capture and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its products and solutions are integrated into mobile applications for applications in the areas of point of sale, commercial services, asset tracking, manufacturing and quality control processes, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

