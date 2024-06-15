SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF) Short Interest Update

SOL Global Investments Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOLCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,900 shares, a growth of 106.4% from the May 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOLCF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,361. SOL Global Investments has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.06.

SOL Global Investments Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in growth capital to small and mid-sized businesses. The firm primarily invests in U.S cannabis industry, CBD, health and wellness, E-sports, electric mobility sector. SOL Global Investments Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada.

