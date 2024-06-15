South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

South Atlantic Bancshares Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SABK traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.30. The company had a trading volume of 26,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,125. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $93.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $11.62.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. On average, analysts anticipate that South Atlantic Bancshares will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

South Atlantic Bancshares Company Profile

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

