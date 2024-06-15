SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $7,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,202,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,698,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $386.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,884,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,310. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.34. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $323.21 and a 52-week high of $400.99.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

