SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,410. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.59 and a 200 day moving average of $79.97. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $84.94.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

