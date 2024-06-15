SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Short Interest Down 18.3% in May

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 499,600 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the May 15th total of 611,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.13. 152,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,544. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.27. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 100.62 and a beta of 0.83. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $151.96 and a 12 month high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $149.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.50 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 12.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,347,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $803,798,000 after buying an additional 58,525 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 843,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,928,000 after buying an additional 12,397 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 597,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,508,000 after buying an additional 17,012 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 594,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,449,000 after buying an additional 128,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 507,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,662,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPSC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.25.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

