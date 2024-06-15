SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 821,400 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the May 15th total of 550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,214.0 days.
SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance
SSAAF remained flat at $5.50 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $6.80. SSAB AB has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $8.23.
About SSAB AB (publ)
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SSAB AB (publ)
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.