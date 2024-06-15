SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 821,400 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the May 15th total of 550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,214.0 days.

SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance

SSAAF remained flat at $5.50 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $6.80. SSAB AB has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $8.23.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products for steel and plate production.

