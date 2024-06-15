StakeWise Staked ETH Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $126.71 Million (OSETH)

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. StakeWise Staked ETH has a total market cap of $126.71 million and approximately $271,931.94 worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $3,616.40 or 0.05475366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StakeWise Staked ETH Profile

StakeWise Staked ETH’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 35,037 tokens. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io. The official website for StakeWise Staked ETH is stakewise.io.

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 35,003.61843994. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 3,572.92597878 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $559,894.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakeWise Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

