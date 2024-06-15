Stampede Drilling (CVE:SDI) Trading Down 2.1%

Stampede Drilling Inc. (CVE:SDI – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 28,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 176,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Stampede Drilling Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.23. The firm has a market cap of C$50.28 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Stampede Drilling (CVE:SDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.01). Stampede Drilling had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of C$27.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Stampede Drilling Inc. will post 0.0649718 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Stampede Drilling

Stampede Drilling Company Profile

In other Stampede Drilling news, Senior Officer Edward Langdon Oke bought 140,322 shares of Stampede Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,677.28. In other Stampede Drilling news, Director Thane Geoffrey Russell sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total transaction of C$36,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Edward Langdon Oke acquired 140,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$33,677.28. 7.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stampede Drilling Inc provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in North America. It provides drilling rig services; and operates a fleet of telescopic double and triple drilling rigs. The company was formerly known as MATRRIX Energy Technologies Inc and changed its name to Stampede Drilling Inc in May 2019.

