Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.58

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 95113 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Steppe Gold Trading Up 1.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.69. The stock has a market cap of C$64.98 million, a PE ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.67, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Steppe Gold Company Profile

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia and Peru. Its principal assets are the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; the Uudam Khundii gold project comprising one exploration license covering an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located in Uudam Khundii, Bayankhongor Province; and the Tres Cruces Project located within the Department of La Libertad in north-central Peru.

