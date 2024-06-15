Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

VYX has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Northcoast Research raised shares of NCR Voyix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NCR Voyix has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NCR Voyix Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VYX opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02. NCR Voyix has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $862.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.00 million. NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. Equities research analysts predict that NCR Voyix will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NCR Voyix

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NCR Voyix during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Voyix Company Profile

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

