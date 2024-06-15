Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 15th (AMD, BLDR, DGII, DGX, GIII, GLPI, IMOS, JWN, QRTEA, RCI)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, June 15th:
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
STERIS (NYSE:STE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Wayfair (NYSE:W) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
