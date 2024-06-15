Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 15th (AMD, BLDR, DGII, DGX, GIII, GLPI, IMOS, JWN, QRTEA, RCI)

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2024

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, June 15th:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.