StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Price Performance

Shares of EVOK opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.71. Evoke Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.77.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 4,908.09% and a negative net margin of 116.75%.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.