SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,080,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the May 15th total of 39,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

SunPower Stock Performance

Shares of SPWR traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. 8,242,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,273,546. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34. SunPower has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $12.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of SunPower by 18.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,082,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,226 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in SunPower by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,708,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,250,000 after buying an additional 1,125,231 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SunPower by 12.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,726,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,162,000 after buying an additional 531,800 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the first quarter worth approximately $932,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in SunPower by 117.7% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 343,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 185,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPWR shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on SunPower from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SunPower from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI downgraded SunPower from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on SunPower from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $4.56.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

Featured Stories

