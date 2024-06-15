Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Short Interest Down 37.1% in May

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the May 15th total of 97,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 85,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Superior Group of Companies Price Performance

SGC traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $19.55. 63,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,896. Superior Group of Companies has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The stock has a market cap of $327.46 million, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.75.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $138.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.08 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 2.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SGC shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Insider Activity at Superior Group of Companies

In other news, Director Paul V. Mellini sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $93,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Philip Koosed sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $140,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,299.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul V. Mellini sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $93,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGC. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 10,390.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 78.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Superior Group of Companies

(Get Free Report)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

Further Reading

