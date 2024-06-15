SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of SIVB stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $597.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06.
