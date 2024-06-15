Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Update

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 116.4% from the May 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

SWDBY stock traded down SEK 0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting SEK 20.44. 14,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,707. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of SEK 15.80 and a twelve month high of SEK 22.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of SEK 20.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of SEK 20.26.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of SEK 1.74 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Swedbank AB will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.

