Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Short Interest Update

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 116.4% from the May 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays downgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.
Swedbank AB (publ) Trading Down 0.8 %
Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of SEK 1.74 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Swedbank AB will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile
Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.
